Three women face AED 28,000 fine for blackmailing in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Three women have been imprisoned in Dubai for assaulting a man and producing his nude video.

The African women were also fined AED 28,000 for blackmail.

One accused, posing as a blonde woman online, lured the man by masquerading as a European woman on WhatsApp, as per reports from Khaleej Times.

They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet for dinner at a hotel.

As the man arrived at the hotel, the women ambushed, restricted his movement and took his wallet from which they stole AED 120 in cash and took his credit card.

The women then threatened to kill him if he refused to tell them his pin number so, he gave it to them. The accused forcibly stripped him off his clothes filmed him and then tied him up until 5:00 am.

Later they took different taxis and fled the place and as the victim followed one of them and informed the police of the incident.

A patrol car then arrested two of them while the third woman was nabbed in Dubai.

