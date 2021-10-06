Man held in Dubai for blackmailing girl on social media

The Dubai Police has advised people not to accept friend requests from unknown people after arresting a man for blackmailing a young girl on social media.

The arrest came within 24 hours of the crime report.

Director of Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Police Stations Directors Council, Brig. Abdullah Khadem Bin Suroor, said that the police force received a complaint through the Smart Police Station (SPS) about a person using photos and videos the girl had sent him to blackmail her.

He said that cyber extortion was emerging and criminals are threatening to publish private pictures, videos, and confidential information if victims do not pay them the money.

Director of Bur Dubai Police Station urged parents to educate children not accepting friend requests or building friendships with strangers and impress on them about the dangers of sharing their photos and information through websites, social media platforms and electronic games.

Brig. Bin Suroor said extortionists use several methods and lure people through fake accounts on social media platforms.

He urged public to remain vigilant when using social media platforms and not provide anonymous or suspicious accounts with personal and sensitive information including pictures and videos.

Advising caution on social media use or browsing the Internet, the police asked people to refrain from visiting suspicious websites to avoid falling prey to online scammers and to report cybercriminals via the force’s platform, www.ecrime.ae.

The members of the public have also been asked that they can report such illegal activities to the nearest Smart Police Station (SPS) that operates 24/7 or call the toll-free number 901. (AW)