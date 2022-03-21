Samira Gutoc defends recent remark on Mocha Uson

Following her change of heart towards pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson, senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc is defending her recent statement thanking Mocha for her support.

Gutoc thanked Mocha for supporting their recent rally with presidential candidate Isko Moreno.

Mocha also said that she is now endorsing the presidential bid of Moreno.

Gutoc previously criticized Uson for red-tagging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In that moment of Cavite rally, she just spoke. She said yung kanyang adbokasiya pointed to the women. I acknowledged that. In the middle of that… out of the spur of the moment, kaya sabi ko, ‘Thank you Mocha sa pagsabi mo on women and children,” Gutoc said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“It’s not like an endorsement, not like, ‘Wow you’re my model.’ Mutual is—yung she was also saying, ‘Samira ganyan ka pala,” she said.

The senatorial aspirant said that she was not aware that Mocha will be part of the rally.

“When you are graced by a visitor, you also welcome with graceness. I could’ve left but we are in that moment and I respect this was the decision of the organizers, which I got to know later pa,” Gutoc said.