Michele Gumabao defends decision to run with Mocha Uson for party-list representatives

Volleyball star and beauty queen Michele Gumabao has defended her decision on running for party-list representative with controversial personality Mocha Uson.

Gumabao is running under MOCHA (Mothers for Change) party-list representative.

“I’ve shared the sentiment of the general public when I first met her Uson. But that’s the thing, we only believe what we see on media and what we see on social media. More than fake news, and back with what I said in 2018, being responsible with what you report, you also have to make it a point to see what’s the truth by going out there, by meeting the person and by actually confirming what you’re reading online and that’s what I did,” Gumabao explained in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“I asked her questions straight up. I said, ‘What are these issues? What have you been facing in the past? That’s when we get past the scrutiny of the public, and to get past all the drama and the issues and to just focused on our joint advocacy which is Mothers for Change,” she added.

“And I think it’s normal when you don’t know the person and that’s why I also had it in me to respect all these people saying negative things on social media because at the end of the day, they only know what they see on social media,” Gumabao explained.

The volleyball star said that she has been working with Uson in the last 2 years.

“When she put up her party-list running for a seat in congress we wanted to join forces to really just synergize all of our advocacies her with mothers and me with the youth and for teenage moms as well and also for all women. We’re advocating for all women here,” she added.

Gumabao has been involved with pro-administration initiatives.

She lost during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant. (TDT)