Ras Al Khaimah residents enjoy free trips with ‘Happiness Taxi’

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has deployed a ‘Happiness Taxi’ for free trips on the International Day of Happiness.

The ‘Happiness Taxi’ transported passengers for free on Sunday on the International Day of Happiness as part of an initiative of RAKTA to make customers happy and boost customer satisfaction.

This was to “provide an exceptional transportation experience for residents and visitors of Ras Al Khaimah,” the authority said in an Instagram post.

The UN-backed day aims to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness.