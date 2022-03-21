PH-Canada labor deal in Yukon to generate more jobs for Filipinos

More jobs will become available for Filipino workers in Canada after the Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) formally signed a labor cooperation agreement with the government of Yukon, Canada.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Minister Ranj Pillai inked the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the employment and protection of Filipino workers. This was done in a virtual ceremony on March 18.

Bello said in a statement that the Memorandum of Understanding that they are signing not only strengthens “our bilateral labor relations but will also enhance our cooperation in the protection, recruitment and deployment of Filipino workers in Yukon.”

The agreement aims to facilitate the deployment of Filipino workers under the Yukon Nominee Program. This is driven by employers looking to fill critical vacancies unoccupied by Canadians or permanent residents.

The MOU will be implemented by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Yukon’s Department of Economic Development and the agreement provides that employers and their agents, including immigration consultants, are prohibited from charging any fees for recruitment services and selection.

Both Bello and Pillai welcomed the MOU which was negotiated in 2019.

Bello said that it has been almost three years since “we’ve met and signed the Philippines-Yukon Joint Communiqué in Whitehorse, Yukon. The Joint Communiqué paved the way for the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines and Yukon on the Employment and Protection of Filipinos under the Yukon Nominee Program.”