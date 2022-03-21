Motorbike accidents in Dubai increase 25% in 2021

The number of accidents involving motorbikes in Dubai has increased by 25% from 300 accidents in 2020 to 400 accidents in 2021.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police in a meeting discussed the scope of delivery service using motorbikes, an activity that has grown considerably during the COVID-19 period.

Lack of safety distance, sudden swerving and jumping the red signal are seen as reasons for accidents.

Al Marri hailed the strategic partnership between the General HQ of the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority noting that such partnership contributed to improved efforts for enhanced safety, security and traffic safety.

The attendees from Dubai Police included Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Brigadier Mohammad Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department. Attendees from RTA included Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, Eng. Hussain Al Banna, Executive Director of Traffic, and Eng. Mona Al Osaimi, Director of Transport Strategic Planning.