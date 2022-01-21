18 motorbike rental establishments in Dubai fined for safety violations

A total of 18 bike rental establishments and 33 tourist camps in Dubai have been issued violation tickets by the emirate’s Tourist Police due to several violations.

First Lieutenant Ahmed Muhammad Saif Al Muhairi, Head Dubai Tourist Police Programs, stressed that rental establishments are required to provide protective gears in different sizes. They were also reminded to refrain from renting out recreational motorcycles to those with expired licenses.

Al Muhairi said that renting out recreational motorcycles to anyone under the age of 16, except with the approval of their guardian, is illegal.

He added that rental establishments must also provide the necessary firefighting and first aid equipment and keep a record of motorbikes renters.