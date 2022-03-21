Dubai to collect fingerprints to speed up investigation procedures

Dubai Police will soon collect fingerprints of all residents and citizens for speedy investigation in criminal cases.

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Muhammad Abdullah, director of the Fingerprints Department in the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that the new fingerprint registration will allow faster and more accurate investigation procedures.

All records will also be integrated into a new biometric centre to aid investigations.

Fingerprints may be decisive in finding clues to many crimes and will speed up the verification of the perpetrators’ identity, Abdullah added.

Abdullah added that fingerprints can be taken either by an electronic or manual scanning device using ink and paper.