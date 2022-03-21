Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai to collect fingerprints to speed up investigation procedures

Staff Report

Dubai Police will soon collect fingerprints of all residents and citizens for speedy investigation in criminal cases.

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Muhammad Abdullah, director of the Fingerprints Department in the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that the new fingerprint registration will allow faster and more accurate investigation procedures.

All records will also be integrated into a new biometric centre to aid investigations.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police’s new smart vehicles to have facial recognition, license plate identification system

Fingerprints may be decisive in finding clues to many crimes and will speed up the verification of the perpetrators’ identity, Abdullah added.

Abdullah added that fingerprints can be taken either by an electronic or manual scanning device using ink and paper.

