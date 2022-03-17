Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police’s new smart vehicles to have facial recognition, license plate identification system

The Dubai Police is planning to deploy smart vehicles for facial and licence plate recognition. It will add 400 Ghiath smart patrols in the next five years.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the force, said the AED 196 million deal will see the made-in-UAE patrols hit Dubai streets soon which feature a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

The patrols also have an integrated 16-inch central screen, a powerful onboard computer linked to the main control centre, a large passenger display as well as an android tablet connected to the dispatcher besides a driver behaviour camera and in-cabin monitoring.

Other features include a custom-built rear bench, grills, a protective cage, a specially designed compartment in the boot to store rescue and safety equipment and the Ghiath fleet will be expanded to include a drone edition, SWAT vehicles, rescue and first responder vehicles, e-vehicles, E-bikes and more.

