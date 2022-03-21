Bongbong Marcos urges supporters to research from ‘legitimate sources’

Presidential candidate and son of the late dictator Bongbong Marcos has urged his supporters to also research about his family and the martial law from ‘legitimate sources’ and not only take his word for it.

Marcos, who was accused of revising history, said in an interview that supporters should also look into books, old newspapers and the internet to learn more about his family’s history.

“Huwag lang kayo makinig sa akin dahil may agenda din ako. Ama ko yan, siyempre kakampi ko siya. Mag-aral kayo, mag-research kayo nang mabuti. Ang daming libro diyan, nasa internet. Balikan niyo ang mga dyaryo noon para makapag-aral kayo nang mabuti,” he said.

Marcos’ father has shut down television, radio stations under martial rule and to control the information being given to the public.