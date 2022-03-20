Bongbong Marcos refutes spreading ‘fake news’ about father’s administration

The Philippine Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has refuted spreading false information about governance in his father’s administration.

At a town hall meeting in Marikina, Marcos Jr. when asked how he can be trusted amid the continued spread of disinformation he said,

“Iyong kredibilidad ko ang pagagandahin ko kasi unang-una, wala kayong naririnig na fake news (mula) sa akin. Ang dami sinisi sa amin, pinapalitan namin ang kaysayan. Tingnan niyo kasi kung saan nangyari iyon. Wala naman kami na sinasabi na ganoon.”

Earlier in 2010, Marcos Jr. said the country benefited from the imposition of Martial Law in 1972 by his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. He had said in terms of poverty rate, the Philippines’ international status, and the government’s financial situation the country was better placed when his father was in power.

However public records show the administration of Marcos Sr. from 1965 to 1986 embezzled $10 billion and committed rights abuses including torture and killings.

Experts say propagandists of Marcos Jr. are using social media for false and misleading content to whitewash martial law atrocities.