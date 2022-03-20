Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award at Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion has won the ‘Best Pavilion’ award and two other honorary recognitions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Kingdom was selected by EXHIBITOR magazine and the Saudi Arabia pavilion won the award in the ‘large suites’ category and also received honorary awards for best exterior design and best display.

EXHIBITOR magazine is the main evaluator of Expo world fairs and it honors the best-designed exhibitions through the contest which is based on the assessment of an international committee comprising design, marketing, and events experts.

The pavilion had earlier won the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and also holds three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

The Saudi pavilion has received over four million visitors at Expo 2020.