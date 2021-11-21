Saudi Arabia pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai marks 1 million visitors, eyes to host World Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia hit over one million visitors at its pavilion, making up 30 per cent of the Expo 2020 Dubai’s visitors to date.

The country likewise made a bid to host Expo 2030 with the theme, “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

The visitors to the pavilion have traveled from Arab countries and other places as well after it was officially opened on October 1. Also, diplomatic delegations visited the pavilion.

This remains the highest percentage of visitors within 49 days and in the history of international exhibitions.

Over a period of six months, the pavilion will offer more than 1,800 events, activities, programs, and themed weeks.

The Saudi pavilion is the biggest after the UAE pavilion. It has broken three Guinness World Records for the biggest interactive illuminated floor, the tallest interactive water curtain, and the biggest mirror with an interactive digital screen.

The pavilion’s design is in line with the highest standards of environmental sustainability and it also received the platinum certificate of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable design. (AW)