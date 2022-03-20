Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Police arrests 1,905 gun ban violators ahead of May 9 polls

The Philippine National Police on Saturday said that it has arrested a total of 1,905 gun ban violators ahead of the May 9 polls.

This includes 1,828 civilian violators, 16 policemen, nine military personnel, 35 security officers, and 17 uncategorized individuals with a total of 1,467 firearms confiscated along with 8,023 ammunition, 693 deadly weapons, 616 bladed weapons, and 77 explosives.

RELATED STORY: Political drama in PH elections intensifies

Among the areas, Metro Manila remains on the top spot of violators at 693 followed by Calabarzon with 201 violators, Central Visayas with 204, Central Luzon with 177 and Western Visayas with 103.

The gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections for the national and local elections will end on June 8, 2022 and the violators may face jail time of one year up to six years, disqualification from public office, and deprivation of the right to vote.

READ ON: Duterte not keen on endorsing candidates for 2022 elections, prefers to be 'neutral'

The regular officers, members and agents of several agencies are exempted from the order prohibiting the use of firearms.

The campaign period for national candidates started on February 8, while for local candidates it will begin on March 25.

