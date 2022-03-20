Man arrested after daring police to check authenticity of drugs

One Thomas Eugene Colucci called 911 in the United States asking for a deputy to be dispatched to “test the methamphetamine” which he had recently bought from a dealer at a local bar, according to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

He produced two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance and handed them over to the deputy.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police seize AED 150 million worth of illegal drugs hidden in pet food

The man believed it was bath salts because, having used the narcotic before, he “knew what it should feel like”.

He told deputies he did not want people to purchase “fake” methamphetamine from the dealer but was unable to provide any name or any contact of this individual.

Colucci was arrested after officers found the drugs were genuine.