Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man arrested after daring police to check authenticity of drugs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

One Thomas Eugene Colucci called 911 in the United States asking for a deputy to be dispatched to “test the methamphetamine” which he had recently bought from a dealer at a local bar, according to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

He produced two small baggies containing a white crystal-like substance and handed them over to the deputy.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police seize AED 150 million worth of illegal drugs hidden in pet food

The man believed it was bath salts because, having used the narcotic before, he “knew what it should feel like”.
He told deputies he did not want people to purchase “fake” methamphetamine from the dealer but was unable to provide any name or any contact of this individual.

Colucci was arrested after officers found the drugs were genuine.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Angelica Panganiban Pregnant

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban announces pregnancy via Instagram

6 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos FB

Bongbong Marcos refutes spreading ‘fake news’ about father’s administration

6 hours ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

Dubai airport porter jailed for stealing mobiles from passenger’s bag

6 hours ago
Saudi Pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai

Saudi Arabia wins ‘Best Pavilion’ award at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button