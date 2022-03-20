Daily COVID-19 cases in Philippines projected to drop below 500 by April 2022

The OCTA Research has projected a drop in daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to below 500 by April.

Dr. Butch Ong of the OCTA Research Team highlighted that the number of cases will go on a downward trend in the coming weeks, provided the public continues to adhere to the country’s preventive measures.

“We hope by the Holy Week our daily cases would actually go down to 500,” said Dr. Ong during a Laging Handa briefing.

He added: “That is assuming that no new variant of concern will enter the country.”

Dr. Ong stated that daily COVID-19 cases in Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas going down and are steady in double digits for the past few days.