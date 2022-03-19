Two Filipinos bag AED 100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Luck shone on two Filipinos who won AED 100,000 each in Mahzooz draw. Pakistani driver Umar, 33, from Sharjah, was the third winner of the prize.

The weekly Raffle Draw prize of AED 300,000 was shared by the three expats.

Filipino winner Melecio plans to use the prize money to educate his college-going daughters in the Philippines. He recalled the moment he discovered his change in fortune and reminisced, “I shouted when I saw my name on the screen during the live draw show and woke up my roommates,”

Filipina Raffle Draw winner Eleanor, meanwhile, found herself crying with gratitude when she discovered of winning the money. She recalled her sister-in-law called her in the middle of a dinner and had mixed emotions.

The 68th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw saw 39 winners share the AED 1,000,000 second prize, taking home AED 25,641 each and the top prize of AED 10,000,000 is still up for grabs in the upcoming Grand Draw on 19 March 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.