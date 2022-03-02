TFT ReachFeatureLatest News

Expat bags AED 10 million from Mahzooz’ weekly draw

Rama, a cook who has been in the UAE for the past 13 years woke up AED 10 million richer when he learned that he won the weekly draw of Mahzooz.

He recalled that he only picked five random numbers and didn’t expect that these numbers will bag him the grand prize.

Rama shared the news with his wife who is living with him in the UAE and is currently working as a household helper.

They were thrilled to find out about the possibilities as to how the money could help support their five children, all of which are in India.

“First and foremost, I’m going to have to think about my family, my kids’ future, and my mom and dad. We come from a very poor background. So I’ll do bits and pieces for every one of them to make their life better,” said the 47-year-old expat.

Rama thanked the management behind Mahzooz for giving him a brand-new opportunity in life.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.Mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. The next weekly live draw will be held this Saturday at 9:00pm UAE time.

