LOOK: Sharjah ruler inaugurates Clock Tower Square in Kalba

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Clock Tower Square in the coastal city of Kalba.

The 42-metre clock tower has come up in the middle of the square and the Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year which is part of the development and tourism projects for public facilities and infrastructure in the region.

The tower includes a number of facilities and safe transit corridors, a twelve-nozzle fountain representing the hour hand of the clock and other small nozzles that represent the minute hand.

Also, two additional balconies of different heights will be established to allow visitors to the tower. The project includes developing the road of 4,200 metres with a service road and side parking for cars.

The project inauguration was also attended by Sheikh Saeed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and a number of senior officials.