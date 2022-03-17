KNOW THE LAW: Up to life long imprisonment for kidnapping, illegal arrest, violations on someone’s freedom in UAE

Actions curbing someone’s freedom in UAE could land a person a maximum penalty of life-long imprisonment.

Article No. 395 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), whoever kidnaps, arrests, detains, or deprives a person of his freedom shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment.

RELATED STORY: Six Asian men jailed in Dubai for kidnapping, assault

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) highlights that the penalty of life imprisonment will apply in the following instances:

– For impersonating, pretending the performance or assignment of a public service or to contact under a false representation

– An act performed by use of subterfuge or accompanied by the use of force, threat of killing, or inflicting severe bodily harm.

– An act performed by two or more armed persons if the period of kidnapping, arresting, detaining, or depriving of freedom exceeds one month,

– If the victim is a female, a juvenile, an insane, feeble-minded, or a person with a disability

– Also for drawing profit, revenge, rape of the victim, an act committed against a public servant during discharge of his duties