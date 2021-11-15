Six Asian men jailed in Dubai for kidnapping, assault

Six Asian men were sentenced to one year in prison to be followed by deportation for kidnapping and assaulting a compatriot in Dubai.

The victim said he was invited by one of the suspects, whom he had financial issues with, for tea back in August 2021. However, he was forced by the suspect and five others inside a vehicle and was brought to a villa in Dubai.

In the villa, the victim said he was detained and assaulted for five days in a move to force him to repay the disputed money.

The victim was also given a cellphone to call his family in his home country to ask AED50,000 so he could be set free.

However, the victim’s brother, upon receiving the call, reached out to the victim’s friend who was in Dubai. The victim’s friend then reported the incident to the police.

The suspects were later arrested and admitted to the charges. (NM)