Overseas Filipinos’ remittances sustained growth in January 2022

Staff Report

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or BSP said that the money sent by overseas Filipinos in January 2022 sustained an upward trajectory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BSP said that the sum of transfers sent in cash or in-kind via informal channels reached $2.966 billion in January. This is 2.5% more than the $2.895 billion recorded in the same month in 2021.

“The increase in personal remittances in January was due to remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more, which grew by 2.9% to $2.283 billion from $2.219 billion in the same month last year, and sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year, which increased by 1.2% to $617 million from $609 million a year ago,” the BSP said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: OFW remittances hit record high of $34.88 billion in 2021

Cash remittances through formal channels such as banks, grew by 2.5% year-on-year to $2.668 billion from $2.603 billion recorded in the same month last year.

“The expansion in cash remittances was due to the increase in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers, which rose by 2.9% (to $2.103 billion from $2.044 billion) and 1.2% (to $565 million from $558 million), respectively,” the Central Bank added,

United States, Japan, and Singapore were the most number of remittances came from.

READ ON: Digital remittances witnesses sharp spike in Philippines amid COVID pandemic

The U.S. is at 41.2% in January, followed by Singapore (7.4%), Japan (5.9%), Saudi Arabia (5.9%), the United Kingdom (4.8%), the United Arab Emirates (3.2%), Canada (3.2%), Taiwan (2.7%), Qatar (2.7%), and Malaysia (2.5%) in terms of remittances.

“However, a risk factor is a recent surge in new COVID cases in some host countries for OFWs, leading to some restrictions in travel/flights/mobility that could slow the recovery in the global economy and in OFW remittances,” an analyst said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

