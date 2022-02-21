Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW remittances hit record high of $34.88 billion in 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

The personal remittances by OFWs have gone up by 5.1 per cent to a record high of $34.88 billion in 2021 from $33.19 billion in 2020.

According to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno dollars sent home by expatriate Filipinos hit an all-time high last year with the redeployment of Filipino contract workers who were earlier displaced by the impact of the pandemic.

However, the recent growth rate was slightly lower than the six per cent growth target of the BSP.

Diokno said the sustained growth in personal remittances was driven by the remittances sent by land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more.

RELATED STORY: Digital remittances witnesses sharp spike in Philippines amid COVID pandemic

They went up by 5.6 per cent to $27 billion last year from $25.56 billion a year ago.

The remittances from sea- and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year also grew by 2.9 per cent to $7.14 billion in 2021 from $6.93 billion in 2020.

The BSP chief said the strong inward remittances contributed to the increase in domestic demand, with the 2021 level accounting for 8.9 per cent and 8.5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI), respectively.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Aljur Abrenica AJ Raval

AJ Raval responds to bashers after viral Valentine photo with Aljur Abrenica

12 seconds ago
Helicopter Crash Feb 2022

1 dead, 2 injured in PNP helicopter crash in Quezon

6 mins ago
iStock 945898184

Three face deportation for duping Filipino women on ‘love scams’

45 mins ago
Jetpack man Museum of the Future

LOOK: Man flying in jetpack delivers Museum of the Future around Dubai

53 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button