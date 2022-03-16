Kris Aquino’s doctors rule out cancer after series of tests

Kris Aquino revealed that her doctors already ruled out cancer tumors after undergoing several tests on her health condition.

“Nakauwi na kami. … this was our last pic before heading to our temporary, leased home… maghihintay na lang for my bone marrow test results. Super blessed to have the LOVE and concern from these 2 giants, through them binigay ni God so much more than I could ever deserve,” Kris shared on her Instagram account.

Previously, Kris shared a video showing her and the numerous tests she needs to go through.

“Thursday March 10, the 3 of us were admitted for all preliminary tests,” Kris said.

“1. PEP/CT scan: I am so thankful our prayers are being heard by our Lord and Saviour… Maraming Salamat for being our prayer warriors. From PET/CT scan results, Dr. Francis gave me the HAPPY NEWS, walang tumors, NO CANCER DETECTED,” Kris added.

“2. Upper endoscopy: Dr. Jonard Co’s findings are erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer,” Kris explained further.

“3. Bone marrow aspiration for biopsy fone by Dr. Francis Lopez (for me, 1 of the most thorough doctors in the [PH flag emoji]); para wag na tayong malito, kumuha po ng bones marrow fluid from my back pelvic bone. That sample is now being tested to RULE OUT a blood-related disorder associated with my weight loss and my being anemic,” the TV host continued.

The actress said that her body felt fatigued after all the tests.

“I won’t lie to you, there’s this this parang nabugbog ng bongga feeling in my lower spine but apart from my medicinal limitations, halos wala na kasi akong fat to help cushion my bones… kaya exag ang sakit, skin then diretso sa buto,” she said.

Kris reminded herself to be always grateful despite everything.

“I constantly remind myself: To keep thanking God since my current pain is temporary. Malalagpasan rin kaya bawal umangal, maraming mas malala ang pinagdadaanan, at may hinihintay pang mga resulta kaya manahimik, magpasalamat, at patuloy na magdasal,” she said.