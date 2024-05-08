Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bong Revilla says he’s now on his way to recovery

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Senator Bong Revilla revealed that he is now getting better after suffering an injury in a shoot.

“Well, I am getting better, getting better. At siyempre, still recovering. Road to recovery, but it’s a long way to go. Three to six months to one year, kasi Achilles tendon rupture,” Revilla told reporters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. (@bongrevillajrph)

Revilla said he is optimistic that he could go back to work in the Senate soon.

“Mamaya, I will go to the Senate. Magpapakita din ako doon pero against my doctor’s advice. Matigas ang ulo ko eh,” Revilla said.

The senator attended the forging of alliance of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Lakas CMD ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The political alliance is dubbed as “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Alliance for the New Philippines).

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 08T175042.918

Emirates Draw: Celebrating Wins and New Beginnings Worldwide

7 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 08T172531.097

High-level PH, UAE government officials to open 10th edition of PPIE

30 mins ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 1

Dubai Metro Red Line to resume normal operations soon

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 08T120919.411

Marcos, Romualdez formalize political party alliance ahead of 2025 elections

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button