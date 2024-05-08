Bong Revilla says he’s now on his way to recovery

Senator Bong Revilla revealed that he is now getting better after suffering an injury in a shoot.

“Well, I am getting better, getting better. At siyempre, still recovering. Road to recovery, but it’s a long way to go. Three to six months to one year, kasi Achilles tendon rupture,” Revilla told reporters.

Revilla said he is optimistic that he could go back to work in the Senate soon.

“Mamaya, I will go to the Senate. Magpapakita din ako doon pero against my doctor’s advice. Matigas ang ulo ko eh,” Revilla said.

The senator attended the forging of alliance of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Lakas CMD ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The political alliance is dubbed as “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Alliance for the New Philippines).