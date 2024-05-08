High-level PH, UAE government officials to open 10th edition of PPIE

The 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the Philippines’ largest international property and investment show, and the second edition of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) are anticipated to attract a significant number of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE this May 11-12, 2024, at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai.

Among the distinguished speakers will be H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché from the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, and Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas-Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) – an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism.

In addition, esteemed experts from PPIE Support Partner, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), represented by Manal Binismail, Manager of the Consumer Protection Department – Consumer Awareness, Ahmed Naji Al Ammari, Manager of the Business Protection Department, and Jamaa Alfalasi, Manager of the Intellectual Property Protection Department, will provide attendees with valuable insights into business protection, intellectual property, and consumer protection.

H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, commended the event, stating: “The return of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this year highlights the robust growth of the Philippines’ investment and real estate sectors, particularly in the UAE. This growth signifies the increasing confidence in the Philippine economy. I commend the NPM Group for organizing this event, which brings together leading developers from the Philippines to encourage investment from Filipino and foreign investors.”

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General in Dubai, emphasized the exhibition’s contribution to showcasing investment opportunities and empowering Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs, stating: “This year, as we celebrate a decade of the largest Philippine real estate event in the UAE, with an inspiring community nearing one million strong Filipinos, we also mark half a century of fruitful relations between our two nations. The exhibition, a pivotal platform, has not only showcased the best investment opportunities to our kababayans but also played a crucial role in shifting the narrative of migrant Filipinos from one of low-skilled workers to one of empowered professionals and successful entrepreneurs.”

Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché of MWO – Dubai & Northern Emirates, highlighted the significance of the event, stating: “The 10th edition of PPIE promises to be an enriching experience for attendees, with two days packed full of substantive discussions and invaluable insights. It serves as a vital platform for connecting Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs with investment opportunities and fostering partnerships between the Philippines and the UAE. This could be a platform for our kababayans to transition from being a worker to an employer and maximize the opportunities available in the host country.”

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, Organizer of PPIE and PEIS, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The 10th edition of PPIE marks a significant milestone in promoting Philippine real estate and investment opportunities to both Filipino and foreign investors. From its very inception in 2014, PPIE has served as a conduit of progress for our nation, and the return of our annual international exhibition underscores our unwavering commitment to this cause. Through our ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy among overseas Filipinos, such as through our signature event like the PPIE, we’ve fostered a culture of saving and investment that will positively impact lives for generations to come.”

Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group shared, “PPIE was born from NPM’s desire to see every overseas Filipino thrive, even after retirement. This vision remains strong. We invite Filipinos and other UAE-based investors to join us for the 10th edition of PPIE. Together, we’ll learn how to manage finances, invest smartly, and gain new skills for the future. This free, two-day event is all about making informed choices today for a brighter tomorrow.”

The event will feature a diverse range of investment, financial and business solutions and services, along with more than 50 keynotes and forums from over 50 industry experts and corporate leaders from top property developers in the Philippines, as well as UAE-based businesses and organizations.

PPIE 2024 will be participated by Ayala Land, Hotel 101, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land as Silver Sponsors; Sunlife, One Lancaster Park, Crescent Hills Residences and Tabeer Tours as Exhibitors; Dubai Economy & Tourism as Support Sponsor; The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE, and GMA Pinoy TV, as Media Partners.

To learn more and register for PPIE and PEIS, visit www.ppie.ae and www.ppie.ae/peis/.