Comedian Boobay struggles again on stage in Aparri

Kapuso comedian Boobay has struggled again in one of his hosting events in Aparri on May 7.

In a GMA News report, Vice Mayor Rene Chan said the comedian was performing with fellow comedian Pepita Curtis when the incident happened.

Boobay suddenly stopped as Pepita was performing, and the comedian then fell as Pepita and other staff members rushed towards him.

“Naano lang po siya, na-out of balance,” Pepita announced.

After the incident, Boobay then returned to the stage and finished his performance.

Boobay’s talent management said that the comedian stumbled because of the harsh light on stage.

“Sa mga taga-Aparri, maraming salamat po!!! OK na po si Boobay nagpapahinga na po dito sa hotel. Maraming salamat po!!! God bless po!!!”Boobay wrote.

Boobay previously suffered a stroke in 2016.