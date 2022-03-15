EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Nakauwi na kami”: Kris Aquino shares positive developments about her autoimmune conditions

Actress-host Kris Aquino shared ‘positive’ development about her autoimmune conditions on Instagram. She said she and her sons have returned home.

“Nakauwi na kami,” she said on Instagram, captioning a photo with her two sons, Josh and Bimby and the post added, “This was our last pic before heading to our temporary, leased home.”

Aquino, 51, was cleared of cancer, diabetes, and kidney and liver disease.

RELATED STORY: Kris Aquino suffers from erosive gastritis, gastric ulcer

About her two sons, she wrote, “Super blessed to have the love and concern from these two giants, through them binigay ni God so much more than I could ever deserve.”

After revealing her autoimmune conditions in 2018 to the public, Aquino denied being placed under critical care, in response to “fake news” which she suspected was politically motivated.

