Batangas Governor at 80, marries lawyer nearly half his age

Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, at 80 years old, tied the knot with lawyer Angelica Chua, his junior who is nearly 50 years younger than him, in a church wedding at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Batangas on May 8, 2024.

“I’ve had my heart broken so many times, that I guarded up and raised my standards so high—so high no one was supposed to reach it so I won’t get hurt again until you came,” Angelica started reading her vows.

She ended her vows by saying, “And if there’s one thing I’d ask of you, it is for you to promise to stay for as long as you can so I can grow old with you. I love you.”

In his wedding vows, the 80-year-old governor expressed, “I came here not only of my own free will, but full of love.”

“We are both ready to raise as good Christians the children who God will give us. That is really the essence of our union, of our marriage: to have children who we will raise in a Christian way,” he added.

The wedding brought along many esteemed guests including Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his wife Liza Araneta Marcos. After the wedding, the reception was held in front of the provincial captiol of Batangas.

Mandanas became a widower in 2022 with the passing of his wife, Anakalusugan party list Rep. Regina Reyes Mandanas.

