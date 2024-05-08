Huawei’s innovative product launch reaffirms commitment to creativity and fashion with new laptops, tablet and more in the UAE

Huawei has unveiled a series of exciting new products at its Innovative Product Launch event on May 7th. The global launch event, held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, saw the presence of high-ranking officials, journalists, and popular social media figures from across the globe. The new products include the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and HUAWEI MateBook 14, powered by the latest Intel Ultra Series processors, HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i, and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S. Huawei also unveiled new colour editions of its popular wearable products.

This product launch was of great significance for the brand as it is Huawei’s first international event of this scale in recent years, featuring simultaneous launches of multiple innovative hardware products across markets. The company also unveiled self-developed software called the GoPaint app. Huawei is holding another event in Dubai on the day immediately following the product launch event. Titled ‘A Heartwarming World—12 Years of Huawei Photography’, this event will celebrate Huawei’s contribution to the world of mobile photography.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3

Huawei’s latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, is a sleek and fashionable wearable that boasts an ultra-thin body, a modern square-faced design, and an expansive 1.82-inch screen. This new smartwatch promises to revolutionise the way you monitor health, stay connected, and express your personal style. The watch has a remarkably thin body measuring 9.9mm and weighing only 26g (watch body only), making it comfortable to wear all day long.

The WATCH FIT 3 is also equipped with a range of advanced health and fitness monitoring features, including the new HUAWEI TruSleep™ 4.0 science-based sleep tracker and the upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.5 health monitoring, which ensures precise heart rate readings and efficient analysis of workout performance and daily health.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 is available in the UAE on May 7, at a price starting from 529 AED from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is an ultralight powerhouse, weighing in at just 980 grams and packing class leading performance, representing a leap forward in ultra-lightweight design and performance. The laptop body is built from magnesium alloy with a skin-soothing finish that makes it highly scratch and smudge resistant and powered by the latest generation Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 High-Performance processor.

It boasts a stunning 14.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 3.1K resolution, offering an immersive visual experience with breathtaking clarity and vibrancy. With a generous 70 Wh battery and 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode, you can work for a full two hours after just a 10-minute charge. And thanks to the advanced 3D Metaline Antenna technology, you’ll enjoy fast and stable Wi-Fi connections up to an impressive 330 meters.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro will be available for pre order in the UAE from May 24, starting at AED 6999.

HUAWEI MateBook 14

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 is a next-gen smart PC featuring a flagship-level 2.8K OLED touchscreen, light and thin body, and fashionable design and comes in a new and distinctive green. This stunning display offers a high resolution, wide colour gamut, high brightness, and robust eye protection. The MateBook 14 inherits the exquisite design and craftsmanship of previous MateBook models. The aluminum alloy body is built to withstand the hazards of daily life while remaining incredibly portable, weighing just 1.31 kg and measuring only 14.5 mm thick. The MateBook 14 is capable of powerful performance thanks to a 1st Gen Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and a dual Shark fin fan system that efficiently dissipates heat. On a full charge, the MateBook 14 can support up to 19 hours of 1080p video playback, providing genuine all-day use.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 will be available for pre order in the UAE from May 24.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5″S redefines tablet displays with its innovative new generation PaperMatte Display. This remarkable 11.5-inch HD FullView Display boasts an 87% screen-to-body ratio, stunning 2800 x 1840 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and wide P3 color gamut for exceptional visual quality. It’s the industry leader in simulating a paper-like feel for reading and writing, with built-in eye protection. The PaperMatte Display is meticulously crafted using a multi-layer nanoscale process. It minimizes glare, emits soft, eye-friendly light, and reduces screen reflectivity to just 2%. The MatePad 11.5″S works perfectly with the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, both featuring NearLink technology. HUAWEI MatePad 11.5”S will be available in UAE in June at a price of AED1499 from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

GoPaint: Huawei’s Very Own Painting App

Huawei also released its self-developed GoPaint app at the event. It features over 100 different virtual brushes and realistic textures, giving users realistic and natural canvases to paint on. GoPaint supports a large number of layers, low latency, and a high frame rate for instant response to brush strokes delivering an authentic creative experience. The GoPaint will have a complete set of tutorials to help users master the tools within the app.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i

HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i feature advanced Intelligent dynamic ANC 3.0 for seamless noise cancellation. Real-time model building and an advanced algorithm seamlessly optimise the ANC for 34 different scenarios. The earbuds feature a 11mm ultra-magnetic driver, designed to deliver exhilarating, punchy bass with thunderous lows reaching down to 14Hz. They support the LDAC HD audio codec and has earned the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. With ANC off, you get up to 35 hours of playback with the charging case, and 8 hours on each earbud. Even with ANC on, you can enjoy 20 hours of total playback with the case and 5 hours on each earbud.

HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro Space Edition

The HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro Space Edition was inspired by the de Laval nozzles of rocket engines, which help accelerate rockets to supersonic speeds, thereby propelling them into space. Huawei integrated Aerospace-Grade DLC Titanium and a dual-colour red and black Nanocrystalline Ceramic Bezel into the new watch’s design. A conceptual crown and the exclusive LAVAL watch face complete the look of the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro Space Edition.

Moreover, the watch has been upgraded to support Health Glance 2.0, which includes enhanced smart health features. Equipped with HUAWEI TruSeen™5.5+, users can now gain access to more accurate heart rate and blood oxygen readings.

HUAWEI FreeClip

The HUAWEI FreeClip, initially launched in Purple and Black colours, is now also available in all-new Beige. This Beige version introduces a neutral sand-toned look to the FreeClip line. Crafted with a silky material that glides effortlessly across your skin, the Beige version is easy on the eyes and smooth to the touch. Huawei has also added a new swipe gesture control to the FreeClip that lets users swipe up or down along the C-Bridge to effortlessly adjust the music’s volume.

HUAWEI Care+ protects your device with multiple services, including Accidental Damage Protection, so you can put your mind at ease. For smartphones, PCs, and tablets, Huawei provides battery replacement services as well. Please stay tuned for more service activities, such as HUAWEI Service Carnival and HUAWEI Service Day.