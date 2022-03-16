Dubai’s ‘Services 360’ policy to streamline digitalization, reduce in-person visits for customers

A new policy in Dubai will provide a greater push for automation in government services for the benefit of millions of customers.

The policy will improve government services, and under ‘Services 360’ government will ” operate as one unified entity.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the Dubia government to advance their performance through their dedicated teams

“‘Services 360’ will significantly improve the way we address government work in Dubai. Our objective, as always, is to serve the people,” said His Highness.

The measure will unify workflow and will set targets for government service delivery of 100 per cent of “proactive and automated services” and 90 per of cent integrated tasks.

In addition, About 90 per cent of the services will be offered without the need for a customer’s physical presence at a government centre as ‘Services 360’ lays down a new roadmap for the future of services in Dubai.

The policy is anticipated to result in annual financial savings exceeding AED 1 billion during the next five years and cut nine million physical customer visits to service centres annually.

It will free up over 300,000 working hours in the Dubai Government annually.