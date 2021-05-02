Dubai hailed as most popular beach city for digital nomads

Dubai continues to captivate tourists and remote workers to its shores as it was recognized as the “most popular beach city” for digital nomads.

According to Netherlands-based resume building platform, Resume.io, which analyzed data from 90,000 Instagram posts to find the top destinations for remote workers, Dubai is the most popular beach city for digital nomads with 27,007 posts.

The recognition came after UAE announced a one-year residency permit for remote workers to lure more talents to move into the country.

Dubai also made it to the top ten destinations for digital nomads on Instagram landing fifth from the 299 destinations with Instagram posts tagged #digitalnomad in 2021.

Vancouver in Canada topped the list and was named as the digital nomad capital of the world, with 57,401 posts.

Dubai was also hailed as the second most-popular destination for remote workers in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Resume.io described Dubai as a “great place for digital nomads to stay while globetrotting.”

“It’s one of the only places on the list to have a virtual working visa, allowing people access to schools, utilities and more,” it added. (RA)