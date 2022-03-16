Abu Dhabi Court orders man to pay brother-in-law AED 161,000 to settle debts

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered that a man should pay his brother-in-law AED 161,000 to settle his debts.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit that he had lent the appellee the money and sought payment of AED 161,000, 12% legal interest, and AED 10,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage and expenses on the lawsuit and the lawyer’s fees.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi court orders man pay AED 3,100,000 to ex-wife to settle commercial debts

The plaintiff said that he lent his brother-in-law the amount to build his house who promised to return the money immediately but did not keep the word and also attached exchanged messages between the two parties and a bank statement via WhatsApp.

The Court ruled that the appellee must pay his sister’s husband AED 161,000 and the legal interest at 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment as well as the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.