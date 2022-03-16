Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Court orders man to pay brother-in-law AED 161,000 to settle debts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases has ordered that a man should pay his brother-in-law AED 161,000 to settle his debts.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit that he had lent the appellee the money and sought payment of AED 161,000, 12% legal interest, and AED 10,000 in compensation for the material and moral damage and expenses on the lawsuit and the lawyer’s fees.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi court orders man pay AED 3,100,000 to ex-wife to settle commercial debts

The plaintiff said that he lent his brother-in-law the amount to build his house who promised to return the money immediately but did not keep the word and also attached exchanged messages between the two parties and a bank statement via WhatsApp.

The Court ruled that the appellee must pay his sister’s husband AED 161,000 and the legal interest at 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment as well as the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Kris Aquino 1

Kris Aquino’s doctors rule out cancer after series of tests

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos 1

BIR confirms sending demand letter to Marcos family to pay Php 203 billion tax liabilities

3 hours ago
LuLu Exchange Exchange Rate peso dirham

Peso-Dirham exchange rate now at AED1=Php14.21

3 hours ago
DFA Manila 1024x683 1

Locsin orders all DFA embassies and posts to resume walk-in, pre-pandemic operations

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button