UAE tops MENA region, among top 15 globally in Global Soft Power Index

The UAE has ranked as a top nation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among top 15 globally in Global Soft Power Index.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in the survey of 100,000 people in 101 countries the country was ranked first regionally and 10th globally in ‘influence’.

UAE also ranked 10th globally in diplomatic influence and 11th in media influence.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that the real soft power of the UAE is its development model that brings together the East and West as well as best ideas and minds and people of all cultures ” without discrimination — to build the best development experience in the world.”

The UAE retained top position in the Middle East and North Africa in the Global Soft Power Index and improved its ranking by two positions to be among the top 15 nations in the world.

As per the Global Soft Power Index 2022 released by Brand Finance on the Emirates improved its score to 52.0.

The UAE performed best on the Business & Trade pillar, counting among the global top 10 and figured at 4th place in the metric of ‘easy to do business in and with’ followed by ‘strong and stable economy’ where it ranked 8th.

In the Global Soft Power Index the UAE was rated higher than the Netherlands, Singapore, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand, Israel, India, Pakistan and many other big countries and it was ranked in the top 10 in ‘Influence’ in the key metric.