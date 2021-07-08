UAE ranked among safest countries in the world

The UAE has been hailed as the second safest country in the world by Global Finance Magazine.

The magazine’s report on the world’s safest countries gave the UAE a 4.2043 score, based on factors such as risks of natural disaster, personal security, crime, terrorism, and conflict.

The safety index took into account issues stemming from COVID-19 such as weight deaths per capita from the virus and vaccinations per capita.

The UAE is the world’s most vaccinated nation according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, one of the most comprehensive in the world. The country also has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

Iceland has been named as the safest country on the list of 134 countries, while Qatar, Singapore and Finland made it to the top 5.

The top-ranking countries are diverse geographically and are spread amongst Europe and Asia. Of the top 20, nine of them are located in Europe and four of those are Northern European.

Meanwhile, the countries that ranked at the bottom are the Philippines, Colombia, Guatemala, Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Yemen and North Macedonia.