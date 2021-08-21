Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FilAm students feel threatened, stressed due to recent hate crimes, racial attacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A series of racial attacks on the Filipino-American has been a major cause of stress among college students, a number of surveys showed.

Nearly half (46%) of Asian-Americans reported anxiety during the pandemic and 15% reported depressive symptoms, according to a Stop AAPI Hate survey.

Another survey conducted by the UC Davis Bulosan Center for Filipino Studies during the first half of 2020 indicates that the pandemic may have had a higher impact on the mental health of Filipino-Americans in particular while Filipinx Count Survey found that 81% of Filipino-Americans reported anxiety during the pandemic and 73% experienced depression.

RELATED STORY: PH Embassy tells Pinoys in US to exercise utmost caution amid rise in Asian hate crimes

Additionally, the COVID-19 surge has ensured that for Filipino-Americans like Amelia Catacutan the mental health was at an “all-time low.”

Catacutan, a college student entering her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said social isolation, virtual learning environment, anxiety over her family’s well-being plus and rise in anti-Asian hate crimes has been a reason for worry.

Christine Catipon, a licensed clinical psychologist in Los Angeles, who works with college students, said the pandemic was just a “recipe for disaster for so many Filipino-American students.”

READ ON: Filipina envoy faces hate crime incident in New York subway

Catipon said many had heightened anxiety about family members who were healthcare or essential workers. According to a 2020 report from National Nurses United Filipinos make up a large portion of the health-care industry in the U.S., with 4% of registered nurses nationwide being Filipino.  Nearly 32% of registered nurses who have died of Covid-19 and related complications were Filipino.

Inflammatory political rhetoric about the coronavirus, such as the term “China virus,” prompted a surge in hate crimes and anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of America’s largest cities increased by nearly 150% in 2020, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo showcases Filipino-made ensemble

24 mins ago

Quick response of Civil Defense teams helps put out fire in Dubai hotel

40 mins ago

CAUTION: Damaged strips produce false blood sugar results in UAE

47 mins ago

Three jailed in Dubai for duping people as policemen

51 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button