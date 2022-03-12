Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte rules out joining election debates

The Philippine Vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte has ruled out joining any debates during political campaigning.

Davao City Mayor Duterte said on Saturday that she has decided to do the campaign without joining debates. “Iniiwan ko na po ‘yan sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan ang pagdesisyon sa pagpili sa vice president na ganito po ‘yung aking direksyon sa kampanya,” Sara said.

“Kung magbago man o hindi we will let you know (We will let you know if we will change our decision or not). But as of this very moment, the decision is to conduct this campaign without joining debates,” she added.

Christina Frasco, spokesperson of Sara, reportedly said that the Davao City mayor would woo voters on the campaign trail after vice presidential candidate Walden Bello called Sara “a coward” for skipping the vice presidential debate.

