Sara Duterte to continue two legacy programs of President Duterte

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte vows to continue two of her father’s legacy programs should she win in the 2022 elections.

Sara made the statement during the northern Luzon swing of her “Mahalin Natin ang Pilipinas Ride” on MNPR, in Cagayan Province on February 15.

“Nabanggit po ni Governor Mamba, itutuloy po natin ang ‘Build, Build, build’ program na magbibigay sa atin ng magandang kinabukasan at itutuloy po natin ang pagsugpo sa iligal na droga na sumisira naman sa ating kinabukasan,” Sara said.

The ‘Build, Build, Build’ program was President Duterte’s infrastructure project.

The war on illegal drugs meanwhile was the most controversial policy of the Duterte administration which led to several human rights abuses.

“Ulitin ko po ang aming pagpapasalamat. Si Pangulong Duterte po matatapos na po ang termino niya sa June at gusto niya pong malaman niyong lahat na nasa puso po niya ang pagpapasalamat sa bawat Pilipino.” Sara said.

Sara and her running mate the late dictator’s son Bongbong Marcos are leading pre-election surveys.

