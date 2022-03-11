Raffle winner in UAE refuses to claim AED100,000 prize thinking it’s a scam 

A winner of Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle was refusing to claim his AED100,000 prize thinking that the news about him winning is a scam.

According to a report of The National, organizers made several attempts in convincing the Indian man to claim his prize but to no avail.

It was not immediately clear what will happen to the prize won by the man in November 2021.

“The unique element in this situation is that [he] already accepted the call from the Big Ticket team, but he didn’t believe the Big Ticket representative, despite many attempts to reassure him by advising him to check the Big Ticket website and social media platforms,” Abu Dhabi Big Ticket said in a statement.

“He continued to believe that it was a fraud call and as a result, no longer accepts call from the Big Ticket official phone number,” the organizers added.

The organizers were also searching for another Indian man who won AED250,000 in Big Ticket’s Second Chance campaign.

The Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle has been around since 1992.