Latest News

Raffle winner in UAE refuses to claim AED100,000 prize thinking it’s a scam 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A winner of Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle was refusing to claim his AED100,000 prize thinking that the news about him winning is a scam.

According to a report of The National, organizers made several attempts in convincing the Indian man to claim his prize but to no avail.

It was not immediately clear what will happen to the prize won by the man in November 2021.

“The unique element in this situation is that [he] already accepted the call from the Big Ticket team, but he didn’t believe the Big Ticket representative, despite many attempts to reassure him by advising him to check the Big Ticket website and social media platforms,” Abu Dhabi Big Ticket said in a statement.

“He continued to believe that it was a fraud call and as a result, no longer accepts call from the Big Ticket official phone number,” the organizers added.

The organizers were also searching for another Indian man who won AED250,000 in Big Ticket’s Second Chance campaign.

The Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle has been around since 1992.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 841461542

Ex-actress, 4 others arrested in Quezon City drug buy bust

1 hour ago
GDMO1 P01 10 03 22

Shindagha Tunnel connecting Deira, Bur Dubai to reopen on Sunday

6 hours ago
Lacson Leni

Lacson claims ‘communist infiltration’ in Robredo pink rallies; VP camp slams red-tagging

6 hours ago
SEHA Gallery 1 1024x768px

Seha offers alternative PCR testing centre as drive-thru site in Dubai’s City Walk shuts down

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button