Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines welcomes measures to treat household workers in New York as employees

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine Consulate General in New York has welcomed the new measure to treat domestic workers in New York as employees.

A law signed by New York Governor Kathleen Hochul in December 2021 legally considers domestic workers as “employees” under the New York State Human Rights Law while Intro 39 signed by then New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in August 2021 extends anti-discrimination protections to domestic workers of the city.

RELATED STORY: Employer ordered by court to pay nearly Php 1M compensation to Filipino caregiver he fired over post-COVID leave in New York

Consul General Elmer Cato said in a March 8 statement that the Philippine Consulate General welcomes these positive developments that ” will improve employment security and enhance work benefits of kababayan employed in the household service industry.”

The consulate further said that the expansion of the human rights law provides explicit protection for a domestic worker, who often works as the sole employee of the employer, and protects them against discrimination and harassment.

The city employers of domestic workers are set to comply with the law beginning March 12, 2022 while the statewide protections are already in place.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iPhone SE for 2022

LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

2 hours ago
Russia on map

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend operations in Russia amidst Ukraine war

2 hours ago
OFW lane naia

OFW numbers drop by nearly a fifth to 1.8M in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

2 hours ago
airport Manila OFW iStock 1213204540

Airlines in PH call for reduction in govt charges over fuel price hike

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button