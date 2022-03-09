BBM-Sara tandem pushes for nuclear energy option to lower power rates

‘UniTeam’ candidates Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte vowed that they will push for the adoption of nuclear power as an alternative source of energy should they win in the 2022 elections.

The tandem made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order tapping nuclear power as an energy source.

“The President’s executive order is a good springboard for the next administration to pursue its nuclear energy objectives. Our vision for the country is to have at least one nuclear power plant so we can finally produce cheap energy and for us to lower our electricity rates,” the tandem said in a statement.

Under Duterte’s executive order, the government will assess, review and develop nuclear energy plans using integrated approaches that consider both the provision of energy supplies and the role of energy efficiency in meeting the increasing demand for energy.

Marcos also expressed his interest in reviewing the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

Marcos said that the plant could help in providing a cheap and stable energy source.

The late dictator’s son also calls for more renewable energy options for the Philippines.