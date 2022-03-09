Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BBM-Sara tandem pushes for nuclear energy option to lower power rates

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

‘UniTeam’ candidates Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte vowed that they will push for the adoption of nuclear power as an alternative source of energy should they win in the 2022 elections.

The tandem made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order tapping nuclear power as an energy source.

RELATED STORY: Duterte signs executive order on nuclear energy

“The President’s executive order is a good springboard for the next administration to pursue its nuclear energy objectives. Our vision for the country is to have at least one nuclear power plant so we can finally produce cheap energy and for us to lower our electricity rates,” the tandem said in a statement.

Under Duterte’s executive order, the government will assess, review and develop nuclear energy plans using integrated approaches that consider both the provision of energy supplies and the role of energy efficiency in meeting the increasing demand for energy.

READ ON: BBM vows to revive oil fund to offset fuel rate hike, revisit nuclear plant viability if elected president

Marcos also expressed his interest in reviewing the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

Marcos said that the plant could help in providing a cheap and stable energy source.

The late dictator’s son also calls for more renewable energy options for the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iPhone SE for 2022

LOOK: Apple unveils low-cost iPhone SE for 2022; to hit market from March 18

2 hours ago
Russia on map

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend operations in Russia amidst Ukraine war

2 hours ago
OFW lane naia

OFW numbers drop by nearly a fifth to 1.8M in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

2 hours ago
New York City

Philippines welcomes measures to treat household workers in New York as employees

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button