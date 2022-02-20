BBM vows to revive oil fund to offset fuel rate hike, revisit nuclear plant viability if elected president

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has vowed to revive the Oil Price Stabilization Fund (OPSF) on getting elected as President. The former senator also said he will also revisit the Bataan Nuke plant for energy utility.

Jonathan dela Cruz, one of the advisers of Uniteam, said the Marcos-era OPSF will be revived to ease the impact of rising oil prices on consumers.

Former congressman Dela Cruz said that the Philippines cannot do anything with the rising oil prices, but said that the country set up a mechanism to subsidize fuel to cushion the impact of price hikes.

In 1984, the OPSF was set up by the late President Ferdinand Marcos to help protect consumers from fluctuations in the prices of petroleum in the world market and under it the oil companies contributed a portion of their sales to the fund.

The program was later scrapped during the term of President Fidel Ramos.

Dela Cruz said that if the OPSF will be revived the government has to consider putting in an initial amount for purposes of starting up the fund.

Uniteam adviser said that Marcos Jr. has already expressed desire to revisit the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) issue, ” because we are talking about a plant that can provide cheap and steady [energy supply] baseload for our communities.”