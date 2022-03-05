Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President discuss crisis

Staff Report

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed in a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, a number of regional and international issues, within the framework of discussions with world leaders regarding developments in Ukraine.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by the Ukrainian President on the latest developments and stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through negotiation, dialogue and understanding.

His Highness said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis, and was keen to provide assistance to affected civilians in Ukraine, based on its longstanding humanitarian approach.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuous and serious communication to find a political solution to the crisis that ensures the interests of all parties and safeguards their security.

