Isko Moreno not keen on reviving the Bataan nuclear power plant

Presidential candidate and Manila mayor Isko Moreno is not keen on reviving the controversial Bataan nuclear power plant if he becomes president due to safety issues and concerns.

“Well, I don’t think that the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant today is suitable for power generation. They have to permanently close it down. Wala na yan, hindi na yan safe para sa mga tao. Hindi yan safe para sa mga tiga-Bataan,” Moreno said during his campaign sortie in Bataan.

The nuclear power plant was established in 1976 during the time of then former president Ferdinand Marcos.

“Sa ngayon maraming other sources of energy — renewable, gas, or coal. Hangga’t mayrong teknolohiya at etong mga teknolohiyang eto na available and cost much less. I’m not saying it’s not harmful, but less ang masamang epekto sa kapaligiran yun muna ang ipaprayoridad ko especially if there is an opportunity to copy what the Netherlands did. They are resorting to renewable energy through open space via potable type pero ang ginawa nila agri-potable type source of energy. So, nakaimbento na sila ng way na patuloy pa rin silang magtatanim ng mga pagkain at kung saan tinatanim yung pagkain meron din source na pwede pagkunan ng clean, renewable energy,” Moreno said.

Moreno said the country could learn from the Netherlands where the country is more reliant on renewable sources.

“So, those are the things that are duplicable because sa teknolohiyang available so baka pwede naman tayo mag resort sa ganyang finding source sa electricity. So, hanggang may option dapat masyadong ini-entertain yung nuclear energy source. But just the same for the meantime etong Bataan Nuclear Power Plant ay hindi naman na to safe para sating mga kababayan dito sa Bataan,” Moreno said.