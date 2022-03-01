Latest News

LOOK: Elon Musk’s internet service Starlink arrive in Ukraine

The satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk has arrived in Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression on the eastern European country.

Starlink landed in Ukraine after one of the country’s ministers personally appealed to the billionaire.

The satellite service could provide Internet access in areas affected by the invasion.

“Starlink — here. Thanks Elon Musk,” Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted. The minister showed images of a truck loaded with Starlink terminals.

“You are most welcome,” Musk said in response.

“While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people,” the minister previously said.

Starlink operates with over 2,000 satellites to provide internet access across the globe.

Fedorov called on tech giants to sanction Russia by blocking its access to social media, streaming and online content.

In a tweet, he wrote: “In 2022 modern technologies are one of the best response to tanks, rockets and missiles. I’ve addressed to the biggest tech giants to support the sanctions for Russian Federation. We asked them to help us stop this outrageous aggression on our people!”

He called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, and Netflix to support this cause.

“Mark Zuckerberg, while you create Metaverse — Russia ruins real life in Ukraine! We ask you to ban access to @facebookapp and @instagram from Russia — as long as tanks and missiles attack our kindergartens and hospitals! @Meta.”

“We’ve also asked @Netflix for the support. We appealed to them to block the Russian Federation’s access to Netflix and shut off Russian content. We believe you do care. Let’s stop this disgraceful bloody war!”

“I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24.”

Russian invation on Ukraine is the biggest assault on a European state since World War II.

