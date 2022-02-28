Sotto says Duterte okay with suspension of e-sabong

Senate president Tito Sotto said that he was informed that President Rodrigo Duterte is okay with the proposal to suspend the operations of e-sabong or online cockfighting.

The statement comes amid a pending investigation on the 31 missing sabungeros which was the subject of a recent Senate investigation.

“Sen. Dela Rosa informed me that PRRD told him yesterday that he agrees!” Sotto said in a tweet.

“Abangan na lang natin mamaya sa Talk to the People, or even before that kung meron kaming ilalabas na announcement,”Malacanang said in a media briefing when asked about the details of the president’s decision.

During a Senate hearing last week, Dela Rosa and Senator Ping Lacson said that it’s good to ask Duterte to direct the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to temporarily stop e-sabong operations.

This suspension will cover the licenses of the existing e-sabong companies like Belvedere Vista Corp., Lucky 8 Star Quest Inc., Visayas Cockers Club Inc., Jade Entertainment And Gaming Technologies, Inc., Newin Cockers Alliance Gaming Corp., Philippine Cockfighting International Inc. and Golden Buzzer, Inc.

“We are okay with suspending e-sabong and we will secure approval from the Office of the President,” PAGCOR said during the hearing.