Cop addicted to ‘online sabong’ arrested after foiled robbery attempt

A 31-year-old policeman has been arrested in Oriental Mindoro after a robbery attempt in a hardware store.

The suspect was identified as Police Corporal Leonell Maranan and currently assigned as Technical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the MIMAROPA PNP.

The police official was arrested last Friday at 10PM when noises were heard by barangay tanods in a hardware store.

The barangay officials saw that the store’s doorknob had been broken. They waited for half an hour until the suspect came out of the store.

A cal.9mm service firearm was recovered from the police.

Major Edwin Villarba of Gloria Police said that the cop is addicted to online cockfighting that led him to rob a store.

Maranan is now facing charges over attempted robbery and administrative cases.