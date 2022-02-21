Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cop addicted to ‘online sabong’ arrested after foiled robbery attempt

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A 31-year-old policeman has been arrested in Oriental Mindoro after a robbery attempt in a hardware store.

The suspect was identified as Police Corporal Leonell Maranan and currently assigned as Technical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the MIMAROPA PNP.

RELATED STORY: ‘OVERSEAS TALPAK’: PAGCOR to block e-sabong websites available for OFWs 

The police official was arrested last Friday at 10PM when noises were heard by barangay tanods in a hardware store.

The barangay officials saw that the store’s doorknob had been broken. They waited for half an hour until the suspect came out of the store.

A cal.9mm service firearm was recovered from the police.

READ ON: Man loses PHP3.5M worth of properties of OFW to online sabong

Major Edwin Villarba of Gloria Police said that the cop is addicted to online cockfighting that led him to rob a store.

Maranan is now facing charges over attempted robbery and administrative cases.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Aljur Abrenica AJ Raval

AJ Raval responds to bashers after viral Valentine photo with Aljur Abrenica

5 mins ago
Helicopter Crash Feb 2022

1 dead, 2 injured in PNP helicopter crash in Quezon

11 mins ago
remittance 1

OFW remittances hit record high of $34.88 billion in 2021

46 mins ago
iStock 945898184

Three face deportation for duping Filipino women on ‘love scams’

50 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button