Filipinos told to ‘brace for the worst’ on impact of Ukraine-Russia war

Aspiring Philippine congressman Noel Dizon asked Filipinos to brace for the worst in the Russia-Ukraine war.

YACAP Party-list nominee Dizon gave this advice to his countrymen over the weekend, saying that the hostilities in Europe will impact the daily lives of common people all over the world.

“There is no better protection than to be aware of an imminent problem no matter how confusing it is to most because it’s a war. This war can make the poor poorer and the government needs to immediately conduct an IEC–Information, Education, and Communication–campaign to prepare Filipinos so we won’t be caught by surprise, especially those already struggling with poverty due to the pandemic,” Dizon said.

He said in the Philippines the impact will be felt harder after stocks start to dwindle stressing, ” World leaders are propping for the uncertainties this war will bring but many agree the worst is yet to come and the individual Pinoy should be made aware so that all will be prepared.”

Russia is a top producer of oil, and it is widely known that fluctuations in world oil prices have a domino effect on the cost of goods and services while Ukraine is among the world’s largest producers of wheat.

