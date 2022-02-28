Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: Majority of Filipinos in Ukraine want to stay put amid Russian invasion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that many Filipinos in Ukraine still prefer to stay in the eastern European country amid the ongoing war with Russia.

“There were 13 Filipinos who were able to cross the border. Twelve adults, one baby. They are now in Warsaw, Poland, in a hotel, being assisted by our embassy. They already took the RT-PCR test and once they test negative, they will be able to go home [to the Philippines] tonight or tomorrow. They were also given $200 assistance,” Arriola said during the Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: Six Filipinos arrive in Moldova amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

“But we learned there are 33 people who left Kyiv and are in Lyiv, and there are those still leaving Kyiv to go to Lyiv, and they don’t want to be repatriated. They want to wait it out Lviv, so we are just in touch with them and stand ready to give assistance as needed. They think this [armed attack] will be over in two to three months,” Arriola added.

Ariola said that Filipinos in Ukraine are mostly household service workers, teachers, employed in international organizations and are married to Ukraine citizens.

READ ON: Pinoy evacuees from Ukraine reach Poland’s border

“Many of them don’t want to be separated from their family members too, and they like the quality of life in Ukraine,” Arriola added.

“So rest assured we stand ready to be of assistance and give care packages to them,” the DFA added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Russia Ukraine flags

JUST IN: Ceasefire talks begin between Ukraine and Russia

5 hours ago
Leni Robredo no heels

LOOK: Robredo ditches high heel shoes at backstage after 3-hour debate

6 hours ago
Miss Universe PH Top 50

LOOK: Miss Universe PH 2022 introduces Top 50 contestants

6 hours ago
Ivana Alawi new house

WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi buys her family a new house

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button