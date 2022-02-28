DFA: Majority of Filipinos in Ukraine want to stay put amid Russian invasion

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that many Filipinos in Ukraine still prefer to stay in the eastern European country amid the ongoing war with Russia.

“There were 13 Filipinos who were able to cross the border. Twelve adults, one baby. They are now in Warsaw, Poland, in a hotel, being assisted by our embassy. They already took the RT-PCR test and once they test negative, they will be able to go home [to the Philippines] tonight or tomorrow. They were also given $200 assistance,” Arriola said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“But we learned there are 33 people who left Kyiv and are in Lyiv, and there are those still leaving Kyiv to go to Lyiv, and they don’t want to be repatriated. They want to wait it out Lviv, so we are just in touch with them and stand ready to give assistance as needed. They think this [armed attack] will be over in two to three months,” Arriola added.

Ariola said that Filipinos in Ukraine are mostly household service workers, teachers, employed in international organizations and are married to Ukraine citizens.

“Many of them don’t want to be separated from their family members too, and they like the quality of life in Ukraine,” Arriola added.

“So rest assured we stand ready to be of assistance and give care packages to them,” the DFA added.